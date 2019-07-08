As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Share Value Declined, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $513,338; Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Decreased Stake by $600,600 as Shares Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 386,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 441,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 1.01 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 73,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 203,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $771.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 168,340 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was made by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of stock or 11,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Common Retirement Fund holds 406,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quaker Invs reported 2.04 million shares or 8.76% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 0.25% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 50,000 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp owns 17,773 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc owns 617,597 shares. First Mercantile holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 40,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 593,401 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.60 million shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Utah Retirement stated it has 39,778 shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.11M for 19.81 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 17,700 shares to 666,541 shares, valued at $80.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 26,171 shares to 35,934 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 1.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management stated it has 14,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,205 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 108,725 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. 91,510 are held by Hightower Advisors Ltd. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Regal Investment Advisors Limited Co holds 16,940 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Co holds 53,552 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 475,452 shares stake. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 6,798 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1.20 million shares. Paradigm Cap Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 6.74M shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 18,881 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.02% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 10,377 shares.