As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Market Value Rose, Holder Springowl Associates Decreased Its Stake by $840,000; Pecaut & Company Lowered Its Holding in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $345,600 as Valuation Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 351,868 shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 571,675 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.68 million for 21.09 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Inv Management stated it has 11,805 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). California State Teachers Retirement holds 59,290 shares. Speece Thorson Gru, Minnesota-based fund reported 63,951 shares. First Merchants reported 4,545 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 26,484 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Financial In owns 315 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amg Trust Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 4,177 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Cambridge Inv Research has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 21,554 shares. Sit Investment Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,675 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 91,940 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 1,600 shares.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Pnc Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.51M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 203,889 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,838 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 46,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Virtu Fincl Limited Company reported 10,205 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 24,179 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 3,361 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 1.20 million shares.