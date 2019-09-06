As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Springowl Associates Has Decreased Position by $840,000; Prescott Group Capital Management Increased Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake by $1.61 Million

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 213,896 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $270.82. About 96,849 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Icon Advisers Inc Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 46,141 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Lc has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 267,060 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust owns 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 156 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability reported 32,536 shares stake. Art Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 53,552 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 76,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,838 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 293,354 shares. Horrell Capital Inc invested in 1.15% or 300,520 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 39,355 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 198,147 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 3.21 million shares.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 28,206 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,570 shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,382 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 109,600 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0% or 2,485 shares in its portfolio. 25,072 are owned by Smith Graham Communication Inv Advisors Lp. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.43% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 89,639 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 4,524 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Navellier And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 10,796 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp has invested 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Investment Mngmt has invested 0.13% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com has 7,132 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP invested in 0.8% or 20,096 shares. Profund Advsrs reported 1,861 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap World Invsts has 1.77M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 67,249 shares.

