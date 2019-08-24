As Extreme Networks Common Stock Usd0.001 (EXTR) Market Value Rose, Schroder Investment Management Group Upped Its Position by $2.00 Million; As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 974,783 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89M, up from 964,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 769,968 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Extreme Networks Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (EXTR) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 285,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 808,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Extreme Networks Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 591,983 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 1 Common Share) (NYSE:SBS) by 1.78 million shares to 50,100 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:AGCO) by 97,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,090 shares, and cut its stake in Enpro Industries Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:NPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Co has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 10,205 shares. Schroder Management Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Legal General Plc reported 275,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 46,141 shares. Glenmede Communication Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Principal Gru Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 954,735 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.95% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Liability Com, Louisiana-based fund reported 63,845 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Grp Inc One Trading LP invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 198,147 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 32,536 shares. Mirador Partners Lp has 371,819 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio.

