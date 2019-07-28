As Extra Space Storage Reit (EXR) Shares Rose, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut Position by $679,326; As Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Stock Price Declined, Roumell Asset Management Has Cut by $922,270 Its Holding

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit (EXR) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,464 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 454,080 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 22,739 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has risen 23.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 23/03/2018 Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Reports 7.47% Stake In Destination XL Group; 17/05/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Reports 7.55% Stake in Destination XL Group; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group: President and CEO David Levin to Retire by End 2018; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REVISING GUIDANCE TO REFLECT RESTRUCTURING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Destination XL Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXLG); 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 04/04/2018 – Cannell Capital Takes Stake in Destination XL: 13D Filing; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Holds 7.47% Stake in Destination XL Group; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN, IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67 million for 23.16 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bankshares Tru Division owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 47 shares. D E Shaw & owns 10,304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 3,766 shares. Asset accumulated 21,164 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Texas Yale Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 4,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Interest Gp reported 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The New York-based Cibc Ww Corp has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 343,284 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Riverhead Capital Lc owns 7,455 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 234,262 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 37,996 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.