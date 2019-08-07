As Extra Space Storage (Put) (EXR) Market Value Rose, Maplelane Capital Cut Its Holding; Bluestein R H & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 58,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 195,092 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.10 million, up from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 437,725 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (EXR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 352,087 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,505 shares to 17,394 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

