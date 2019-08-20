As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Valuation Rose, Holder Federated Investors Has Lowered Its Position; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Upped Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Position by $2.90 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 11,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334,000, down from 14,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 609,426 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 20,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 74,521 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 53,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.08 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Ltd Company accumulated 7,762 shares. Hightower Tru Serv Lta stated it has 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barry Investment Advsr Lc reported 50,179 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore Il reported 1,598 shares. The Florida-based Professional Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Verity & Verity holds 75,304 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated holds 24,925 shares. Connecticut-based Yhb Invest Advisors has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Merchants Corp reported 0.03% stake. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,121 shares. B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has invested 1.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,228 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company reported 843,581 shares stake. Town Country National Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers accumulated 9,629 shares. Amer Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Adv holds 2,343 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Senior Loan Port Nyse Arca Inc by 287,604 shares to 52,483 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (NYSE:MLM) by 1,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Microcap Index (IWC).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 65,091 shares to 76,482 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 554,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

