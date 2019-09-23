As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Valuation Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Raised Position by $83.47 Million; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Rose, Fidelity National Financial Trimmed Its Stake by $32.94 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 343,197 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 498,091 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 5,599 shares. Assetmark has 1,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aurora Counsel holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 15,958 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 525,726 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation holds 0.04% or 118,112 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Sei Invests Com reported 289,882 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 5,866 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Korea Investment owns 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 32,448 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 17,003 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rech Investors accumulated 0.11% or 3.36M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 1.95 million shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 228,000 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $36.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 132,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gsa Ptnrs Llp has 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Winch Advisory Serv Lc owns 1,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 45,653 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 2,522 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Lincoln has 3,312 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cap Fund Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 15,255 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.1% or 37,323 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 54,388 shares. 3.84 million were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Jennison Lc accumulated 342,898 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 204,295 shares in its portfolio. Counselors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).