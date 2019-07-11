As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Trimmed Its Holding by $85.26 Million; Resolution Capital LTD Position in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Increased by $2.50 Million as Shares Rose

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $148.92. About 1.03M shares traded or 15.72% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 844,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.15M, down from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 391,223 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR)

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 507,522 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $224.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 318,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,125 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. $1.30M worth of stock was sold by MARCUS JOEL S on Thursday, February 7. 5,000 shares valued at $660,150 were sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H on Friday, February 8. Cunningham John H also sold $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Monday, February 11. CIRUZZI VINCENT also sold $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.14% stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 1.64 million shares. Colony Gru Ltd holds 1,959 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 119,217 shares. Amer Century Companies invested in 0.06% or 431,382 shares. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.52% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Green Street Investors Limited Liability owns 4.58% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 58,066 shares. Sit Inv Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 860 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 64,159 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.04% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 2,241 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 12,000 were accumulated by Assets Invest Mgmt Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 21,522 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 28,087 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 737,638 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated. 1.30M were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 173 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, a Iowa-based fund reported 10,464 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co has 67,848 shares. 2,990 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,857 shares. Hartford Management Communications reported 13,899 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd stated it has 118,244 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,900 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 82,231 shares to 99,389 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 403,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO).

