As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Price Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Holding; Wendell David Associates Trimmed Stake in Colgate (CL) by $439,960 as Share Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 829,548 shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 115,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 121,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc. to Host and Webcast 2019 Investor Day – PRNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “9 stocks with dividend yields over 4% in a sector that often beats the broader market – MarketWatch” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Use This REIT Loophole to Make Big Money – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

