As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shares Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Cut Stake; Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined While Blue Chip Partners Boosted Stake

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 134,989 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 130,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.19M shares traded or 116.11% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 49,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, down from 68,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.07M shares traded or 32.34% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,787 shares to 29,552 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,087 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 558,827 shares. Cahill Advsr stated it has 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fiduciary Trust accumulated 9,557 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.02% or 2,386 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc invested in 2.58% or 38,752 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd owns 46,579 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Communication Inc reported 4,702 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Thomas Story Son Limited Co accumulated 9,583 shares. 3,200 are held by Field & Main Comml Bank. Sky Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.53% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 3,165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership reported 23,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank accumulated 0% or 172 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 28,905 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Comm Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has 1.44% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 86,089 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg owns 106,389 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 13,189 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors stated it has 0.18% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 64,848 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Lc. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 1.34M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tru Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cibc Asset Management invested in 13,080 shares. 56,000 are owned by Ci Investments. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 52,739 shares.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36 million for 23.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 189,200 shares to 225,700 shares, valued at $39.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kelly Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI).