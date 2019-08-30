As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Value Rose, Honeywell International Has Raised by $354,510 Its Position; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Academy Capital Management Has Boosted by $6.36 Million Its Position

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $207.56. About 10.04 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 46,123 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 42,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.52. About 195,942 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,571 shares to 105,961 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,799 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.87M shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,986 were accumulated by Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Com. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,981 shares. Caprock Group Inc reported 1.97% stake. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,640 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 1.37 million shares. Confluence Wealth Management invested in 18,884 shares. 4,988 are held by Navellier And Associate Incorporated. Jefferies Limited Co accumulated 2,468 shares. Carlson Capital Management reported 10,658 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keystone Finance Planning Inc reported 10,834 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.38% or 793,794 shares.

