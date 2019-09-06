As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Value Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lifted by $19.33 Million Its Stake; Copart (CPRT) Stock Value Rose While Dnb Asset Management As Boosted by $93.79 Million Its Holding

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 1799.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 191,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 202,036 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.59 million, up from 10,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 913,232 shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 1,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 29,172 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 billion, up from 27,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 1.86 million shares traded or 48.42% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 82,600 shares to 548,613 shares, valued at $561.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,294 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 16,158 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.09% or 164,399 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 199,024 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 55,763 shares. Logan Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 13,569 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 239,500 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 0.06% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 65,784 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,164 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 315,652 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 159,400 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 38,082 shares in its portfolio.

