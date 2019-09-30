As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Market Value Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Has Upped Its Stake; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Holding In Veracyte Com (VCYT) Was Has Boosted

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc Com (VCYT) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 418,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 3.87M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.38M, up from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 357,240 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $117.14. About 134,080 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Assigned BBB Issuer Credit Rating by S&P Global Ratings – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Tiny REIT Could Deliver Big Returns – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Worst REIT Pick For 2016 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.32M shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.04% stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 327,192 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 201,277 shares. 2,966 were accumulated by Everence Incorporated. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America reported 113,187 shares stake. Css Limited Liability Com Il holds 1,200 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,126 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 179,472 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 2,626 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 8,436 shares. Cookson Peirce Co holds 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 7,225 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 834,121 shares in its portfolio.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 664,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $62.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 107,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 901,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Veracyte Receives Final Medicare Coverage Policy for Envisia Genomic Classifier – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veracyte launches 5m-share equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Genomic Testing Stocks That Can Ease the Sting of Theranos – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.1% or 3,355 shares. Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 350,000 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 177,300 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 31,232 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.04M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 2.15 million shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.1% or 35,900 shares in its portfolio. 11,930 are owned by Falcon Point Cap Limited Company. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 136,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Liability Co reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Syntal Capital holds 61,372 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 238,425 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 552 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lovesac Company Com by 294,318 shares to 291,731 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asv Hldgs Inc Com by 75,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,070 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG).