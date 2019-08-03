As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Market Valuation Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lifted Position by $3.68 Million; Oracle Com (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Smithbridge Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $457,390

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 590.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 46,311 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 6,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 709,428 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Everence Management invested in 0.59% or 62,638 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.12% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.87M shares. Amg National Tru Bancshares owns 30,711 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 5,652 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Snow Capital Mgmt LP invested in 477,577 shares. North Star Invest invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 5,455 shares. Allstate has 0.34% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Osborne Prtn Cap Management Limited Liability has 62,144 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.68M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 495,721 shares. 38,015 were accumulated by West Oak Cap Lc.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 51,611 shares to 230,548 shares, valued at $23.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 90,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,780 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

