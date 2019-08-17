As Extended Stay America (STAY) Stock Value Declined, Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Position; Goldman Sach (GS) Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Decreased Its Stake

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sach Inc (GS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 79,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30 million, down from 84,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sach Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – BCB’S NOT CUTTING RATE WOULD BE EASILY JUSTIFIED: GOLDMAN SACHS; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF HAVING WOMEN MAKE UP 50 PCT OF INCOMING ANALYST CLASS BY 2021; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pumps Up Securities-Backed Lending — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts iPhone Estimates Citing ‘Deterioration In Demand’; 08/03/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.65 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 264,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 7.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.39 million, down from 8.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 1.56 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi accumulated 500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Iat Reinsurance Limited has invested 3.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% stake. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,290 shares. Advsrs Asset Incorporated owns 4,729 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated invested 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Caprock Grp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 658,078 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Liability Company. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership accumulated 102,844 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 133,000 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 20.90M shares. 31 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastmanchemi (NYSE:EMN) by 22,000 shares to 32,815 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Statestcorp (NYSE:STT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S had bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294 on Monday, August 12.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,149 shares to 34,242 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 8,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).