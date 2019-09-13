As Extended Stay America (STAY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Southernsun Asset Management Cut Position; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Destination Wealth Management Has Upped by $334,158 Its Position

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 10,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 449,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05 million, up from 438,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 16.16 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 214,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.13M, down from 4.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 2.58 million shares traded or 23.25% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. On Monday, August 12 Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 1.69 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Captrust owns 940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.08% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Penn Mgmt Incorporated owns 330,553 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 935,000 shares. Hamlin Capital Mgmt Lc reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cwm Ltd Liability has 240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 11,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 79,721 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 10,569 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp stated it has 60,745 shares. New York-based Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

