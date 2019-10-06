As Extended Stay America (STAY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake; Marathon Capital Management Stake In Targa Resources (TRGP) Was Has Increased

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.13 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 282,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.12M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 1.24 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 107,459 shares to 102,318 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America De stated it has 3.15 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 220,190 shares. Huntington Retail Bank owns 1 shares. First Corporation In has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Hilton Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.12% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 100,869 shares stake. Dnb Asset As has 27,752 shares. Weiss Multi owns 55,000 shares. Diversified Trust reported 9,393 shares stake. Vanguard Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 21.98 million shares. Reaves W H And Co reported 0.34% stake. Allstate stated it has 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Hodges Capital Management holds 0.14% or 33,044 shares in its portfolio. Blackhill accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.78M shares to 3.52M shares, valued at $93.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. $146,294 worth of stock was bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12.