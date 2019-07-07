As Extended Stay America (STAY) Share Value Rose, Holder Hilton Capital Management Cut Stake; Litespeed Management Holding in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 158,339 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 10/05/2018 – Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Rev $254.2M; 07/05/2018 – E.W. Scripps Revenue Rises Above Expectations, Losses Were Narrower Than Estimates — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q National Media Rev in Low-to-Mid $60M Range; 24/04/2018 – Stephen J. Dubner brings ‘Freakonomics Radio’ podcast to the Stitcher network; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 444,539 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 200,789 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 276,631 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. 8,800 are held by Commonwealth State Bank Of. Aew Management LP stated it has 2.84M shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 154,582 shares. Voya Management Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). James Invest Inc reported 10,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc has 288,902 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 13,774 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.06% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 17,381 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 208,656 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd reported 757,459 shares.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record high on rising rate cut hopes – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MTS Compliant With All Nasdaq Listing Criteria – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chipotle Tries a New Answer to Its Worker Churn Problem: Team Bonuses – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “An Inside Look At How I Pick Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “States agree to pause lawsuits against bankrupt opioid maker Insys – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20,671 shares to 290,914 shares, valued at $23.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomas Reuters Corp.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 1 sale for $4.15 million activity. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 27,058 shares valued at $508,681 was bought by Scripps Eaton M. Lawlor Brian G. sold $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Tuesday, February 5.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.