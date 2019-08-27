As Extended Stay America (STAY) Share Price Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Cut by $492,541 Its Position; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $758,030 as Valuation Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.89. About 3.03 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 28,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 4.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.45M, down from 4.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 1.54M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks to Watch for the Coming Week (ATVI, DBX, DIS, LYFT, ROKU) – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Elton John blasts “relentless” character assassination of Harry and Meghan – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hyatt (H) Relies on Unit Expansion to Counter Competition – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Wins Stay in Antitrust Ruling Against FTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares to 59,229 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.05% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 335,058 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 180,088 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 12,465 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 532 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 214,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,196 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 445,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.40M shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.80M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 1.09M shares. Earnest Partners holds 105 shares. Yorktown Management And Research Co holds 30,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc owns 757,459 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 25,025 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 21, 2019.