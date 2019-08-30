As Extended Stay America (STAY) Share Price Declined, Hilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $10.58 Million; Denali Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Verisign (VRSN) by $6.66 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 4,072 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 36,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, down from 61,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $206.44. About 8,595 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $146,294 was made by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (Prn) (VTA) by 60,609 shares to 984,165 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Opportunity Fund (Prn) (JLS).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cuba asks Canada to help end U.S. sanctions on Venezuela – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LTC Buys Skilled Nursing Facility, Plans Another in Missouri – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 New Biotech Stocks That Keep On Soaring – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rain will not extinguish Amazon fires for weeks, weather experts say – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Etrade Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Miles Capital reported 26,691 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc reported 2.29M shares stake. Sterling Lc owns 154,582 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus stated it has 8,800 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 170,386 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 690,660 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 265,264 shares. River Road Asset Lc holds 4.73M shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp owns 285,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,774 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Legal & General Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 946,825 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7,349 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc. by 179,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 758,500 shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).