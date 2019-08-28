As Extended Stay America (STAY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Holding; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Raised Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $306,350 as Share Value Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 1.68 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 264,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 7.93M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.39M, down from 8.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 361,737 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Lp accumulated 113,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 46,134 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.40M are owned by Echo Street Cap Llc. 1.03M were reported by Brookfield Asset Mngmt. Vanguard holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 17.56 million shares. Boston Limited owns 11,721 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management reported 593,280 shares. Becker Capital stated it has 633,975 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Walleye Trading Lc invested 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). River Road Asset Limited Liability accumulated 4.73 million shares. 13,774 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Aqr Cap Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of stock.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,305 shares to 31,232 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 8,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 0% or 14,972 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank reported 25,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 18 were accumulated by Covington. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 11,772 shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) reported 47,780 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 27,074 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 14,360 shares. Moreover, Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 63,462 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 185,006 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pitcairn Com invested in 0.03% or 20,613 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 86.79M shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 332,495 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 5.21 million shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CenturyLink will close area office that employs hundreds – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Zillow Group, Sarepta Therapeutics, and CenturyLink Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.