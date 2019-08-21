As Extended Stay America (STAY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hilton Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $42.92 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 1.31M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 536,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 276,603 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 813,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 11.63M shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.31 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.