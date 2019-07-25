As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trimmed Holding; Ejf Capital Has Upped Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $8.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 336.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 190,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,781 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 56,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 190,217 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 921,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 1.17 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KB Home (KBH) Up 38.6% Year to Date: Momentum Here to Stay – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Overbought? One Simple Gauge Nobody’s Using – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Housing Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Doubts mount over UK finance sector’s access to EU after Brexit – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

