As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Declined, Clear Harbor Asset Management Increased Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Smith Moore & Company Has Lifted Stake

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 38.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 22,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 80,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 58,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 4.78M shares traded or 122.50% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 27,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman has invested 3.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0.4% stake. Arcadia Management Mi stated it has 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zuckerman Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 4,270 shares. Grassi Inv has 106,500 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,275 shares. 9.18 million were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. California-based Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legacy Capital Prns Incorporated accumulated 36,330 shares or 1.77% of the stock. 69,040 were accumulated by Papp L Roy. Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 3.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 2.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20.55 million shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.1% or 839,042 shares. Drexel Morgan And invested in 2.22% or 26,265 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs reported 1.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $444.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clarus Corp New by 41,400 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 134,579 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 20,439 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 13,423 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 98,347 shares. Shell Asset holds 17,688 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 60,745 shares stake. Fil holds 3.64 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 24,151 shares. 40,560 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 85,700 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 23,284 shares.