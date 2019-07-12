As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Share Price Rose, Ellington Management Group Has Decreased Its Position by $412,675; Knightsbridge Asset Management Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $4.45 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.83. About 548,471 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 40,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 402,930 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 11,770 shares to 88,324 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Foster Jon M sold $4.63M. $3.90M worth of stock was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Torres Kathryn A.. Reiner Deborah M sold $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, January 29. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $857.69 million for 14.25 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

