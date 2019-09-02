As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Lowered Stake; As Kennedy (KW) Stock Declined, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Cut Its Position

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 16,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 40,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 1.39 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 384,309 shares traded or 13.13% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,107 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 27,328 shares stake. Mackenzie Fin owns 3.64M shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 42,097 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 39 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. First Manhattan Company has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Llc has 113,010 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors, a New Jersey-based fund reported 179,753 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $282,555 activity. Bowen Trevor had bought 13,500 shares worth $282,555.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 78,730 shares to 136,198 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 95,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:RDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability reported 285,093 shares stake. Seatown Pte holds 75,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.21% stake. Verition Fund Ltd Llc holds 139,253 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Point72 Asset Lp has 126,661 shares. Kennedy Cap reported 593,280 shares stake. 30,000 were reported by Nomura. Miles has 0.42% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 26,691 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 26 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc Limited reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.22M shares. Cohen & Steers Inc owns 3.20M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Asset One Ltd reported 37,501 shares stake. Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was bought by Nicholson Brian T. on Monday, August 12.