As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Share Price Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Upped Stake by $914,600; Digimarc (DMRC) Valuation Rose While Baillie Gifford & Company Raised by $1.24 Million Its Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 1.31M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Digimarc (DMRC) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 39,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 517,714 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, up from 477,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Digimarc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 102,015 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Communications Ca, a California-based fund reported 417,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co owns 228 shares. 6,470 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 19,521 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). 14,655 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 110,700 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Geode Mngmt Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 141,165 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 22,354 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 36,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Herald Invest Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 10,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited stated it has 52,647 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 13,963 shares. Baillie Gifford & reported 0.02% stake.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 627,155 shares to 9.25 million shares, valued at $278.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 3,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,078 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares to 330,543 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).