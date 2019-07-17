As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Value Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $3.68 Million Its Stake; Bb&T (BBT) Market Valuation Declined While Ipswich Investment Management Co Decreased by $1.58 Million Its Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 1.09M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 3.79 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T Q1 beats, core NIM improves – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “THE LIST: North Carolina’s top 100 public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,930 shares to 36,685 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Lc stated it has 12,026 shares. Shelton Management has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kingfisher Capital Limited invested in 9,787 shares. Indexiq Ltd holds 96,029 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 9,747 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 245,104 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust Company holds 21,617 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc has invested 2.92% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Capital holds 1.37 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 4,196 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 53,000 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Community has 14,175 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.57M for 11.28 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.