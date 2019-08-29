As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered by $5.67 Million Its Holding; Fox Cl A (FOXA) Shareholder Karpas Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 3.57M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 03/04/2018 – FOX News Channel Continues to Top Cable News Landscape in Both Total Day and Primetime for 65 Consecutive Quarters; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX 3Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 49C; 23/05/2018 – Hohn’s TCI Fund Management Owns 7.4% Stake in Fox — Letter; 25/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: Sky says it is withdrawing its recommendation to shareholders to accept 21st Century Fox’s takeover; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Revenue Falls Without Super Bowl Boost; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 21/03/2018 – WBRC FOX6 News: #BREAKING:Fox News is reporting that the suspect in a serial bombing is dead following an officer-involved; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 333,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 975,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 2.88M shares traded or 45.73% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,098 shares to 50,060 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Secoo Hldg Ltd by 157,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).