As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Value Declined, Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $3.68 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Cut Its Holding by $566,400 as Stock Value Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 1,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 21,385 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 23,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $389.08. About 283,987 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 631,258 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.34 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Neustar inks lease with Comstock at Reston Station – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing and Lockheed Will Help Supply the Space Station – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 11,998 shares to 57,789 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 15,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Extended Stay (STAY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. trade deficit shrinks, but shortfall with China widens – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Clarkâ€™s Market Minute: The Next Big Move for Bitcoin – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.