As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Value Declined, Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Cut by $3.68 Million Its Stake; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Market Value Were Volatile, Oakmont Partners Lowered Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 4.23M shares traded or 118.50% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Focus Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 31,294 shares. 15,550 are owned by Bb&T Secs. Merriman Wealth Limited accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1607 Limited Liability Company holds 113,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 195,548 were accumulated by Capital Advsrs Ltd. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fiera reported 299,560 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Wells Fargo Mn holds 137,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 400 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 157,168 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc stated it has 18,040 shares. 60,606 were accumulated by Hl Lc.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,386 shares to 87,306 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australia’s home auction clearance rates stay firm – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CyberArk Stock Sank Today – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Do So Many People Claim Social Security at 62? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0.01% or 170,386 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 29,363 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 30,077 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Westpac Banking reported 208,656 shares. Epoch Investment Partners invested in 975,601 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisory Lc invested in 1,625 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Forward Limited Liability reported 389,620 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 58,277 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 299,994 shares. The New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fir Tree Limited Partnership owns 871,446 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 170 shares.