As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Valuation Rose, Hawk Ridge Management Has Increased Position by $914,600; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lifted Cooper Std Hldgs (Put) (CPS) Position by $1.65 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (Put) (CPS) by 2160.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 35,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 186,625 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 1.18 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 380,128 shares to 5,372 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 714,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (Put) (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Schroder Invest Group Inc holds 312,494 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 13,337 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 2,043 were reported by Bessemer Group. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc invested 0.76% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,142 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 77,018 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 50,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 16,277 shares. 49,697 are owned by Legal And General Pcl.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,242 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.