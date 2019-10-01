As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Valuation Declined, Forward Management Upped Position; Kdi Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position by $910,272; Shares Rose

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 946,472 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 3,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 54,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.35 million, down from 57,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 2.82M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $565.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY) by 269,300 shares to 510,850 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Tr by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,110 shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S also bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt owns 551,976 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0% stake. Qs Investors stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 37,700 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 271,939 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 552,611 shares. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 16,800 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 123,246 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP invested in 0.03% or 35,167 shares. James Inv Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 6,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 10,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.03% stake. Schroder Invest Management Group Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hilltop Holding stated it has 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 494,912 were accumulated by Corsair Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Limited Liability Co De reported 14,758 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust accumulated 2,435 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Management owns 61,889 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4,891 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 32,568 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 2,854 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 0.98% or 41,856 shares. Logan Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.35% or 2.05M shares. Provise Management Gru Lc owns 14,244 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank invested in 11,326 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 37,785 shares. Moreover, Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 1.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 139,310 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Co reported 61,350 shares. Altarock Limited Liability Co reported 396,940 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.61 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.