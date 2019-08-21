As Extended Stay Amer (Call) (STAY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Verition Fund Management Has Increased Holding; Brookside Capital Management Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Trimmed by $51.84 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (Call) (STAY) by 82.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 45,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 54,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 363,080 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 328,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 276,757 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.98 million, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 311,619 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. On Monday, August 12 Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 10,000 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3,175 shares to 2,118 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,205 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.41 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

