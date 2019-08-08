As Exponent (EXPO) Stock Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Boosted Holding by $314,469; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Montgomery Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 556,216 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 5,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The hedge fund held 25,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 19,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 31,528 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 369,831 shares to 24,669 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.