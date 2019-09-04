As Exponent (EXPO) Share Value Rose, Leucadia National Cut Holding; Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Boosted New York Times Co (NYT) Position

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 10,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The hedge fund held 17,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 27,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 106,936 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 273,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 958,183 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 03/05/2018 – New York Times profits jump 66% amid `Trump bump’; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times; 19/03/2018 – Stamos tweeted several times on Saturday, in the wake of the New York Times report that Cambridge Analytica harvested user data without permission; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 249,340 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 206,215 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 9,076 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,229 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 28,698 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 14,442 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 83,273 are owned by Brown Advisory. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 50,600 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp accumulated 0% or 7,852 shares. Moreover, Laurion Capital Management Lp has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

