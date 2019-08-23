As Exponent (EXPO) Market Value Rose, Sandler Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.29 Million; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Tdam Usa Has Lifted Position

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 57,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The hedge fund held 242,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 300,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 36,274 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO)

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 1,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, up from 36,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $253.68. About 192,585 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Stifel Fincl reported 39,999 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 53,621 shares stake. Aristotle Mngmt Llc reported 1.97 million shares stake. 164,846 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Moreover, Leavell Inv Management Inc has 0.08% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 11,052 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 120 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.1% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 20,010 were reported by Icon Advisers Inc. Lateef Investment LP has invested 4.3% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sg Americas Secs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1,315 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Co reported 2.9% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,938 shares to 19,758 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 19,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,415 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street: Still Confused About ‘Multi-Level Marketing’ But Starting To Hedge Bets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (NYSE:ETH) by 77,000 shares to 437,000 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 47,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Madison Square Garden Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Luminosity Gaming Adds Three Popular Fortnite Influencers With Reach of Almost 3M Followers – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exponent (EXPO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AVX is Showcasing Cutting-Edge Component Solutions at The Battery Show 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 941,934 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 73,944 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 48,300 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 4,371 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Int Gru, a New York-based fund reported 38,982 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Lc has 422,466 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Cordasco Networks owns 0.84% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 14,446 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 33 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 34,966 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sandler holds 1.09% or 242,908 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Lc holds 0.04% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) or 722,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.70M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).