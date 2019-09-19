As Exponent (EXPO) Market Value Rose, Holder Citigroup Decreased by $1.34 Million Its Position; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Its Bunge Limited Com (BG) Stake by $218.71 Million

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 49.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 23,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 24,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 47,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 112,460 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited Com (BG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc analyzed 3,926 shares as the company's stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 721,023 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.17 billion, down from 724,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 420,365 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11,116 shares to 44,254 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 360,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (Put) (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold EXPO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 45.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 25,227 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 128,444 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Shelton Management has invested 0.02% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Fort LP invested in 0.47% or 41,888 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated reported 4,607 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.18% or 510,155 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life owns 16,203 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 12,040 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.05% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 106,076 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). 7,728 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13M for 54.17 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herc Holdings Inc by 4,876 shares to 15,219 shares, valued at $697.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc by 7,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777. Another trade for 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million was made by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600.