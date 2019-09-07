As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Value Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lowered Its Position; Catalyst Capital Advisors Position in Autozone (AZO) Has Upped by $716,100 as Stock Price Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 791,690 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 202,643 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35M for 20.12 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares to 43,325 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 1,300 shares to 500 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

