As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Value Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped Position; Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Price Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 70,857 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 9,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,916 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 59,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 383,153 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD)

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18,818 shares to 40,512 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 197,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,896 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $125,378 activity. Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Wednesday, March 27. Happe Michael J also bought $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.75M for 8.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.