As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Declined, Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Cut Its Position by $1.92 Million; As Auto Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lowered by $306,240 Its Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 25,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.80 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 526,268 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp reported 30 shares stake. Mariner Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,843 shares. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 208,400 shares. Welch Forbes Llc reported 263,911 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp owns 855,933 shares. Rech Management Communications reported 2,220 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cambridge Research Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Lpl Financial Ltd Com invested in 87,749 shares. 200 are held by Numerixs Investment Technologies. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn reported 500 shares stake. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 59,382 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 110,363 were reported by Crawford Inv Counsel Inc. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 110,000 are held by Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,220 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Ltd. Shufro Rose And Lc reported 5,228 shares. Moreover, Mai Capital has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Financial Architects Incorporated owns 0.47% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,171 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 8,608 shares. 214,082 are held by Hightower Ltd. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.23% or 261,227 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prtn Limited reported 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Suntrust Banks invested in 76,437 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $288.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

