As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Declined, Credit Agricole S A Cut Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $345,527

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 90.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 31,589 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 49,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 53,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 38,936 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited holds 73,782 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,629 shares. 19,829 are owned by Hennessy Advisors. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc owns 2,634 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 534,826 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 2,250 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 32,116 shares stake. Synovus owns 76,925 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.36% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 1.90 million shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Glenview State Bank Tru Dept holds 11,829 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.03% or 2,815 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.13M for 27.73 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $156.06 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 144,613 shares to 175,408 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 109,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Wendell David Associate Inc owns 0.24% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 20,774 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). First Fin Corp In holds 84 shares. American Century Inc invested in 0% or 17,582 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 6,944 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 15,486 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Beacon Group invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). State Street Corporation accumulated 9.50M shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Aimz Advsrs Lc has invested 2.41% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).