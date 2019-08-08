As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Increased Position; Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Position Maintained by Congress Asset Management Company

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 31.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 585,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.09 million, up from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 877,530 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Take Two Interactive (TTWO) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 63,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 663,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.59 million, up from 599,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Take Two Interactive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.4. About 2.46M shares traded or 47.58% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 452,387 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc owns 21.19M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 30,326 are held by Cognios Capital Limited Liability. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 65,013 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 0.45% or 110,000 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 814,836 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 883,935 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc has invested 1.13% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Webster Bank & Trust N A has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 300 shares. Papp L Roy & has 1.63% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 20,384 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 33,398 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.67% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 769,749 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $71.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 129,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,412 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SkyWest (SKYW) Q2 Earnings Beat on Fleet Transition Efforts – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brink’s Company (BCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Influence Expeditors’ (EXPD) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GoPro (GPRO) Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Take-Two Stock Could Extend Its Run Higher Next Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisors owns 4,070 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,837 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 19,726 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 14,173 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0.17% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pnc Fincl Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,218 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.03% or 6,697 shares. Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,800 shares. British Columbia Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 83,465 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 36,203 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 35,801 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Conning Inc holds 0.01% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,050 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 10,593 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $112.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,619 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).