As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Market Valuation Declined, Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Holding by $4.36 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 99,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 589,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.34 million, down from 688,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 720,991 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 609,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.27M, down from 624,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 574,976 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $153.02M for 19.57 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life holds 34,005 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 169 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Llc accumulated 41,400 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 210,029 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of owns 4.30M shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Ghp has invested 0.26% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). The Pennsylvania-based Twin Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.4% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 8,557 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management owns 1,095 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 873,961 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cambiar Investors accumulated 59,022 shares. Jensen Inv Management stated it has 10,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 356,598 shares to 718,644 shares, valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 65,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Re Max Hldgs Inc (NYSE:RMAX).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 72.90 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

