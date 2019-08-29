As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Cut Its Position by $349,500; Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stock Price Declined While S Muoio & Company Has Boosted Stake by $616,000

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,334 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 86,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 278,384 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $101.66. About 1.13M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 60,036 shares to 254,639 shares, valued at $15.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 45,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment Inc invested in 5,646 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 14,565 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 0.06% or 20,324 shares. Madison Investment stated it has 715,567 shares or 1% of all its holdings. 11,500 are held by Perkins Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn owns 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 10,651 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 15.69M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 41,240 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 1.09M shares. Moreover, Select Equity Grp Inc Lp has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) owns 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 219 shares. First Fin In owns 84 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,700 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

