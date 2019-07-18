As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Of Hawaii Has Boosted Stake by $515,250; Tygh Capital Management Has Raised Bio Techne (TECH) Holding by $2.15 Million

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,745 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 199,010 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 10,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,927 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 52,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $211.45. About 13,987 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolent Health Inc A by 128,667 shares to 208,852 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,555 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,450 shares to 12,567 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,978 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).