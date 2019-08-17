As Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) Stock Declined, Jackson Square Partners Has Raised Position; As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 180,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 133,114 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 313,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 140,091 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (EXPD) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 64,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.67 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 623,976 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtn Ltd stated it has 3,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America De holds 4.44 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Wendell David Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 122 are held by Parkside Financial Bank And Trust. Charles Schwab stated it has 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 1.19 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 502,597 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Amer Century Companies Incorporated reported 8,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0% or 3,668 shares. Johnson Gp holds 20,113 shares.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New Com Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:TREE) by 86,250 shares to 369,741 shares, valued at $129.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 399,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Usd0.001 Cl C.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74,210 shares to 263,367 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 20,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).