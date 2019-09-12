As Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) Share Value Declined, Holder Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Position; Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Holder Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Its Position by $1.41 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (EXPD) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 5,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 31,527 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 36,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 40,023 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 88,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 79,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 167,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 226 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $156.05M for 20.71 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company owns 3,140 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Inc holds 0% or 16,169 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest owns 260,253 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 144,872 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Holding. St James Limited Liability has 130,072 shares. Saratoga Rech & Inv stated it has 2.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 27,102 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.22% or 1.32 million shares. Baxter Bros invested in 7,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 87,800 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Raymond James And Associate invested in 312,861 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 257,581 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold EBMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.11 million shares or 1.06% more from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Llc reported 24,635 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 267,724 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc has 48,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,431 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Ejf Cap reported 425,222 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 599 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 30,236 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 12,186 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 6,705 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Co invested in 48,583 shares or 0% of the stock. 70,529 are owned by Kennedy Cap Mngmt. Glacier Peak Limited has 1.25% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES) by 160,631 shares to 190,328 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 7,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).

