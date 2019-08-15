As Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Valuation Declined, Hendley & Co Has Decreased Holding; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Chilton Capital Management Cut by $409,776 Its Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,994 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 52,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 12.22 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – Zane Zodrow: Exclusive: Wells Fargo commits yet more crimes; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 470,593 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 5,888 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Midas Mgmt owns 0.93% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 45,000 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chou Assocs Mgmt holds 9.05% or 434,542 shares. Primecap Mngmt Comm Ca reported 45.96 million shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 11,857 shares. Griffin Asset accumulated 229,034 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 0% or 231 shares in its portfolio. 33,570 were reported by Natl Asset Mgmt. 1.42 million were accumulated by Sterling Limited Liability Company. 161,831 were accumulated by Azimuth Capital Management. Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 20,525 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 160,409 shares. Fire Group holds 255,086 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,283 shares to 18,981 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

